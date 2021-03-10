Coast Mountain College plans for safe opening in the fall

Coast Mountain College is pleased to announce that planning has started for a revitalized campus experience for the Fall 2021 term.



Based upon recent guidance from the BC Public Health Office, the College believes it will be possible this fall to offer an enriching on-campus experience with an increase in in-person and hybrid learning formats. Currently, most courses are being offered online due to current health measures.



In a recent news release, CMC states that planning is actively underway across all College sectors to determine which programs and courses will return to face-to-face delivery in the fall, along with programs that will continue to be offered via blended or distributed delivery.



Classrooms will be equipped with updated educational technologies to support hybrid teaching models. Every effort will be made to accommodate students who either can't or won't attend in-person classes to continue their programs at a distance.



This fall, students in Terrace will be offered increased housing options in the new state-of-the-art housing unit opening in Terrace in September 2021. Students can also anticipate seeing many co-curricular, community and wellness activities available in the upcoming academic year.