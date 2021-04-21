Coast Mountain School District announces leadership shuffle

On April 16th, the Board of Education for Coast Mountains School District announced a leadership shuffle in assignments at schools in Terrace and the Hazeltons.

These changes are effective August 1, 2021, and they include Phillip Barron being appointed to the part-time District Principal position in conjunction with his current position of Principal at Skeena Middle School.

Vince Dikaitis will return to the position of Principal at Hazelton Secondary School. He is currently fulfilling the interim principalship role at Cassie Hall Elementary School for the remainder of this school year. Steve Wallace will fill the position of Principal for Cassie Hall Elementary School following his current personal leave.

Paul Boisvert will be back as Vice Principal at Hazelton Secondary School, while Jan Thorburn will assume the role of Principal at New Hazelton Elementary School.

Joe Dominguez will return to Caledonia Secondary School as Vice Principal, a position he previously held. Currently, the Principal at Thornhill Primary School, Darlene Bragg-Hounsell, is appointed to the Vice Principal position at Skeena Middle School.

In the interim, the school district will consider their options for the vacant principalship position at Thornhill Primary School. For more details regarding these changes, please visit the school district's website.