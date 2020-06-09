Contempt charges dropped against Coastal GasLink opponents

Criminal and civil contempt of court charges have been dropped against those who were arrested in February for violating an injunction while fighting the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline south of Houston.







Coastal GasLink spokesperson Suzanne Wilton says in a statement that, in light of work progressing in the area and ongoing talks with hereditary chiefs, it won't pursue civil contempt charges against the protesters. The arrests of 22 members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation and their supporters sparked protests across the country, shutting down rail and roads and putting a dent in the Canadian economy.The BC Prosecution Service said in a statement issued Friday that criminal contempt charges for those arrested will not be pursued.The Crown says there have been no further breaches of the injunction, there wasn't enough evidence linking those arrested to damage to a bridge on the Morice West Forest Service Road, and recent talks between governments and the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs all played a role in their decision.Coastal GasLink spokesperson Suzanne Wilton says in a statement that, in light of work progressing in the area and ongoing talks with hereditary chiefs, it won't pursue civil contempt charges against the protesters.

A post on the Gitimt'en Access Point Facebook page says that, while they are relieved that charges have been dropped, they maintain the RCMP arrests on unceded lands were unlawful.