Copperside Estates tries to find solution to Water Quality Advisory

Copperside Estates residents are hoping the Kitimat Stikine Regional District can help fix the issue surrounding the water supply in their area.

In October -- Northern Health issued a boil water advisory after the water tested positive for E. coli and as of earlier this month the advisory had changed to a water quality advisory

Currently, Beverly Hayden manages the water quality in the area and she said the recent issue is a big concern however, with directives provided by Northern Health, they believe the best solution to the problem is creating a two system treatment plan.

"There is two ways of treating the water, one way will be with UV Filtration and the second way will be with chlorination. Both Treatment processes have to happen to the water before i send it out to my customers."

Residents now have gone to the Regional District in attempt to ask them to take over the water supply.

Chief Administrative Officer Ron Poole says they will verify the petition and then they will create a report outlining to the board what would be needed to approve the system.

"Unlike Prince Rupert or the City of Terrace, where they provide water and everyone in town pays for it. Where as in a Regional District the only people who would pay for that water system are the people who benefit from it. And in order for us to do that, if they say yes we want you to take it over we see the cost to buy it, operate it, upgrade it and we are okay to pay that, then we do what's called a established service area. We put a bylaw into place the province gets involved and the residence than have to sign another petition that says 50% or more are okay with this service."}

Poole added this report will likely be a topic at the next board meeting with some directives on how to go about the next steps.