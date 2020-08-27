COVID 19 case confirmed at Civeo's Sitka Lodge in Kitimat

A guest at Civeo’s Sitka Lodge in Kitimat is in isolation, after testing positive for COVID-19.



In a notice to guests and staff at the lodge, Civeo said the guest was taken to an isolation dorm immediately at the time of testing, in line with the company’s COVID-19 guidelines, and is currently under medical supervision.

Civeo says all prevention measures have been taken and response protocols followed.





[Rendering of Civeo's Sitka Lodge in Kitimat -- Civeo Corporation]



In a notice posted on line, the District of Kitimat commended Civeo and their industrial partners for responding to the situation quickly, saying the district has confidence that Civeo has appropriate policies and procedures in place to manage this case and to minimize potential further transmission.



The Haisla Nation Council also commented on the situation, saying it will reach out to Civeo and will monitor the situation closely.



Civeo said they continue to operate under pandemic protocols.