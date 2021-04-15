COVID-19 cases fall in Prince Rupert, 27 new cases reported

British Columbia is deep into its third wave of COVID-19 right now, but there’s good news in the Northwest: COVID-19 cases have fallen in Prince Rupert.



The city’s Local Health Area (LHA) reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from April 4th to 10th, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. This comes after the region reported 72 new cases in the previous week.



It’s the first time since January that Prince Rupert has reported less than 30 cases in a week.



All Prince Rupert residents who attended the mass vaccination clinic in March also passed the two-week mark during this period, meaning 85 per cent of Prince Rupert residents now have some protection against the virus.



COVID-19 cases have fallen in other parts of the Northwest as well. Six cases of the virus were reported in Upper Skeena last week in the region’s lowest weekly case count since January. Likewise, Nisga’a reported their lowest weekly case count since December with three new cases, and Haida Gwaii reported no new cases for the first time in months.



Rates of new cases also continue to remain low in Terrace – the city’s LHA reported 14 new cases for the second week in a row.



There were 12 new cases in Kitimat, 10 in Smithers and two in Nechako. No new cases were reported in Burns Lake or the Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek region.



The Northwest B.C. Health Service Delivery Area also reported 86 new cases between April 2nd to 8th. It’s the lowest number of weekly cases recorded in the region since December.