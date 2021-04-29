COVID-19 cases low across Northwest BC in latest BCCDC update

It was just a few months ago that Northwest B.C. had become a COVID-19 hot spot, with multiple regions reporting some of the highest weekly case rates in the province.



But now, those numbers have leveled off. The latest round of regional COVID data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that COVID cases in the Northwest are at their lowest levels in months.



From April 18th to 24th, Terrace reported just seven new cases of COVID-19, after reporting 29 and 14 in the two previous weeks. Numbers also continue to remain low in Prince Rupert, which reported just two new cases last week and three new cases in the week before.



Case counts in both of these regions have dropped sharply from their peaks -- Terrace had reported 69 new cases from January 10th to 16th, while Prince Rupert had reported 117 cases from March 7th to 13th.



Further east, Smithers reported five new cases, Burns Lake reported two, and Nechako reported nine. Haida Gwaii, Upper Skeena, and the Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek aggregate all reported no new cases.



However, there are two Northwest regions with higher per-capita case rates:10 new cases were reported in Kitimat and four were reported in Nisga'a.



Many Northwest regions such as Prince Rupert, Burns Lake and Upper Skeena have seen vaccines become available for all adults in a community. However, Northern Health says that vaccinated people still need to follow all public health restrictions, since they can still catch and transmit the virus.



Photo source: B.C. Centre for Disease Control