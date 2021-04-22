COVID-19 cases plummet in Prince Rupert, rise in Terrace

COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert have fallen sharply for the second week in a row.



Just three new cases were reported in the city's Local Health Area (LHA) from April 11th to 17th, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.



This comes after the area reported 27 new cases in the previous week, and 72 new cases in the week before that.



In March, Northern Health opened a community-wide vaccination clinic for Prince Rupert and Port Edward in order to combat high rates of the virus. By the end of the clinic, 85 per cent of Prince Rupert residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Other Northwest communities that received mass vaccination clinics now have low weekly case counts as well. Upper Skeena and Haida Gwaii both reported just one case last week, after they previously reached weekly case counts as high as 20 in Upper Skeena and 32 in Haida Gwaii earlier this year.



However, this week's latest COVID-19 data also showed a rise in cases in Terrace. The Terrace LHA reported 29 new cases last week, after reporting 14 cases in the week before. It's the highest weekly case count in Terrace in almost a month.



Nisga'a also continues to struggle with the virus, as five new cases were reported in the Nass Valley last week. The region -- which has a smaller population than most other Northwest LHAs -- currently has the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 infections in the Northwest.



11 new cases last week were recorded in Kitimat, 9 in Smithers, nine in Nechako, and one in Burns Lake. No new cases were reported in the Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek aggregate.