COVID-19 claims the life of an Acropolis Manor resident

Northern Health has announced that a long term care resident at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert has died from COVID-19. Northern Health declared a facility outbreak on January 19th following lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents.



As of January 28, 24 residents and 14 staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19. Ongoing monitoring and testing of staff and residents at the facility have identified additional lab-confirmed cases.



The health authority would like to express their heartfelt condolences to this individual's family and friends and the staff who provided their care. Northern Health began immunizing residents and staff at Acropolis Manor early last week with Phizer's COVID-19 vaccine.