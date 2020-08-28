COVID-19 community outbreak on Haida Gwaii declared over

The COVID-19 community outbreak on Haida Gwaii has been declared over.



Northern Health's Chief Medical Health Officer issued a statement today, saying there have been no new cases of the virus on the islands since August 6th and there are no active cases.



Public health officials say they're now confident there are no further chains of transmission of COVID-19 related to the outbreak.



The oubreak was declared on July 24th, and at its height, 26 outbreak-related cases were reported.

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority have been working closely with the Council of the Haida Nation and municipal governments on Haida Gwaii to ensure a coordinated community response.



Northern Health also says none of the 26 outbreak-related cases required hospitalization, nor relocation for self-isolation.



There were several rumours on social media that some of the patients had been self-isolating in Terrace in order to be closer to Mills Memorial Hospital, which is the region's primary COVID-19 treatment facility.



The State of Emergency on Haida Gwaii remains in place until further notice.