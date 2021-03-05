COVID-19 exposure was issued at a Prince Rupert shelter

Northern Health says there's been a potential COVID-19 exposure at a shelter in Prince Rupert.



It says the potential exposure at the North Coast Transition Society's Crane's Crossing Shelter on Third Avenue West occurred between February 22nd and 24th, Monday to Wednesday last week.



The health authority asks anyone who visited the shelter during that time to take extra care to monitor themselves for symptoms until next Wednesday, March 10th.



Northern Health says contact tracing is underway where possible, and anyone identified as a case or close contact can expect public health to get in touch directly with further instructions.



Meanwhile, anyone who develops symptoms is told to self-isolate and contact Northern Health's virtual clinic and information line.