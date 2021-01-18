COVID-19 exposures reported at three Prince Rupert schools

The Prince Rupert School District is warning parents about potential COVID-19 exposures within three of their schools.



Parents at Prince Rupert Middle School, Lax Kxeen Elementary School and Conrad Elementary School received notices this weekend that state an adult member of their school community has tested positive for COVID-19.



Northern Health has also posted three notices regarding the exposures. They say the exposures happened at Prince Rupert Middle School on January 8th, at Conrad Elementary between January 11th-13th, and at Lax Kxeen Elementary between January 7th-8th and on January 12th.



It is unclear if the three exposures are related.



Northern Health also posted a notice regarding an exposure that happened at Decker Lake Elementary School in Decker Lake between January 4th-6th.