COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor reaches nine deaths

The outbreak of COVID-19 at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert has claimed more lives.



Northern Health says nine people have now died at the long-term care home since the outbreak began.



That is six more since reported on Friday.



As of Monday, the authority says 25 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the virus.



Northern Health says it is continuing to take steps to protect the health of all Acropolis Manor residents and staff.



Enhanced outbreak control measures include co-locating residents who have tested positive, controlling staff and resident movement between care areas, increased screening for all staff and residents, enhanced cleaning and infection control measures and increasing capacity for virtual visits while in-person social visits are suspended.