COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine declared over

Northern Health has declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Pretium Resources' Brucejack Mine, located about 65 kilometres north of Stewart.

The outbreak was first declared on Feburary 10th, and there have not been any new cases since February 21st.

In total, there were 51 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak, as well as one death.

As of now, there are no longer any community or facility COVID-19 outbreaks within the Northern Heath region.