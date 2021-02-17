COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine reaches 42 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases connected to the outbreak at Brucejack Mine has risen to 42, according to a press release from Northern Health.



There are currently 12 active cases of the virus at the main campsite, which is located north of Stewart.



Northern Health has recommended that Pretium Resources, which manages Brucejack Mine, should work with individuals who are required to isolate as a result of the outbreak but don't want to stay at the campsite so that they don't pose a risk to others.



They also noted that additional measures may be implemented between Brucejack Mine and the Tahltan Central Government.



Earlier today, Pretium Resources announced they had lifted their suspension on worker travel to the mine after determining that the majority of positive cases were restricted to a limited cluster.