COVID-19 outbreak at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital declared over

Northern Health has declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Patient Care Unit at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.



Three patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began on March 28th.



There have been no new cases since April 1st.



Northern Health is also continuing to monitor a declared outbreak at the Acropolis Manor long-term care home in Prince Rupert, which hasn't seen any new cases in several weeks.



In that outbreak, five residents have tested positive and one has passed away.