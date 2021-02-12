COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brucejack Mine north of Stewart

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pretium Resources' Brucejack Mine, located about 65 kilometres north of Stewart.



22 individuals have tested positive for the virus in connection to the outbreak and 17 cases are still active. 14 cases are self-isolating at the work camp.



Northern Health says that proactive testing at the project site is underway and those who have been identified as a confirmed case or close contact have been told to isolate.



To curb the spread of the virus, the company is also placing a halt on worker travel until staff testing at the mine is complete.



There are around 485 employees who work at the project site.