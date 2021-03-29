COVID-19 outbreak declared at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Almost two weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert was declared over, another outbreak has begun in the city.



This morning, Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the patient care unit in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.



So far, testing has identified four patients who have tested positive for the virus.



Monitoring and testing are underway to identify any additional cases, and enhanced control measures are in place to protect staff and patients. These measure include increased cleaning, enhanced symptom monitoring and limiting movement of staff and patients between areas of the hospital.



The Prince Rupert Local Health Area currently has one of the highest per-capita COVID-19 case rates in the province. The region recorded over 100 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past four weekly case updates, and the outbreak at the Acropolis Manor long term care home -- which ended on March 16th -- resulted in 16 resident deaths.



The region's struggle with the virus prompted Northern Health and the province to create a mass vaccination clinic in the city. Northern Health now estimates that approximately 85 per cent of Prince Rupert residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



The outbreak at the Prince Rupert hospital is currently the only active outbreak in the Northern Health region.