COVID-19 outbreak declared BC Hydro Site C project

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak among contracted workforces on the Site C hydroelectric dam project in Northeast BC.



The declaration follows evidence of COVID-19 transmission among employees working primarily on civil works and excavation for the project.



In a news release, Northern Health stated that there has been 34 lab-confirmed cases identified among five clusters of COVID-19 activity in association with this outbreak. A total of 13 cases remain active.



The two most recent and currently active clusters are among Peace River Hydro Partners employees and include seven active cases.



Employees are being screened, and contact tracing is continuing.



At this time, Medical Health Officers have determined there is no need for closure orders for the overall project or individual project worksites.



The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.