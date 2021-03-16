COVID-19 Outbreak declared over at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert

Northern Health has declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert.



In total, 33 residents and 24 staff tested positive for COVID-19, and there have been 16 resident deaths associated with this outbreak. There have been no new cases since February 10th.



Northern Health appreciates the patience and understanding of Acropolis Manor residents and their families, as well as staff and physicians' dedication to providing excellent care during challenging circumstances.



The health authority extends condolences to the families, caregivers and friends of those residents who have passed away.



Northern Health continues to monitor and follow up all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at any Northern Health facility.