iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram

COVID-19 school exposures reported in Prince Rupert, Kispiox, Old Massett

Coronavirus-sq

A couple of potential COVID-19 exposures in Prince Rupert schools – and one at Kispiox – are being reported this week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted a notice today about a potential exposure at Kispiox Community School last Tuesday and Wednesday. 

There were also cases of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Charles Hays Secondary on February 11th and Prince Rupert Middle School onFebruary 11th and 12th. 

And on February 12th, there was also a potential exposure at Chief Matthews Independent School in Old Massett.