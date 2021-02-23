COVID-19 school exposures reported in Prince Rupert, Kispiox, Old Massett

A couple of potential COVID-19 exposures in Prince Rupert schools – and one at Kispiox – are being reported this week.



The BC Centre for Disease Control posted a notice today about a potential exposure at Kispiox Community School last Tuesday and Wednesday.



There were also cases of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Charles Hays Secondary on February 11th and Prince Rupert Middle School onFebruary 11th and 12th.



And on February 12th, there was also a potential exposure at Chief Matthews Independent School in Old Massett.