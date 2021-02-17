COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted at Brucejack Mine

Pretium Resources has lifted its suspension on worker travel to the Brucejack Mine, a move that was put in place after Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the site last week.



In a news release, Pretium said they conducted 452 tests at the mine and concluded that the majority of positive cases were restricted to a limited cluster.



Travel to the mine has resumed, and enhanced safety protocols – such as COVID-19 testing for all employees and contractors – have also been implemented.



Pretium says there are currently 21 cases of COVID-19 at the project site.