COVID-19 vaccination bookings now open to all Prince Rupert adults



Health officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination bookings to all adults in Prince Rupert.



Northern Health says the move comes a few days ahead of schedule because the vaccine rollout in the city is going better than expected.



The health unit says 998 people had been vaccinated by the end of yesterday and another 1,300 appointments were booked.



Local and provincial health officials announced last week that everyone in Prince Rupert and nearby Port Edward would be offered vaccinations due to the high number of cases recently in the community.