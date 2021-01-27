COVID-19 Vaccinations have been delivered to the Kitselas community

Vaccines made it to Kitselas earlier than expected.

In a media release the Terrace-area First Nation says it's held two vaccination clinics for on-reserve members.

It wasn’t expecting to receive vaccines until February or March, but delivery was expedited when they experienced a cluster of positive cases and two deaths,.

Kitselas focused on people over 65, front line staff and people at high risk, followed by the rest of the community.

Northern Health provided nurses to assist with the vaccination drive.

Kitselas had a total of 21 cases of COVID-19 and its Emergency Response Division continues to remind members to follow provincial health orders despite the vaccinations.