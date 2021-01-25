COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Smithers hospital and long-term care home
The COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to Smithers.
Last Friday, the town held its first vaccination clinics for long term care residents and staff at the Bulkley Lodge care home. Staff, physicians and paramedics at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital were also vaccinated.
The vaccine was also distributed to long term care residents at the Houston Health Centre, assisted living residents at Cottonwood Manor and staff at both facilities last week.