Starting today, everyone over the age of 18 in the Upper Skeena region is able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.



The area -- which includes municipalities such as Hazelton and Indigenous communities such as Kispiox -- has seen one of the highest rates of weekly COVID-19 infections in the province over the past few weeks.



Vaccinations will take place at the Erwin Stege Community Centre in New Hazelton until April 1st.