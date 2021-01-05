COVID cases continue to climb in the Northwest

BC health officials have reported 45 deaths due to covid-19 in the four days of the new year's weekend, including three in the north. Dr. Bonnie Henry says there were also 169 new cases in the northern health region.



They were among 2,211 new cases of covid-19 across the province. Henry says most of the deaths are among elderly residents, including at least two first nations elders.



One of the recent deaths was at the jubilee lodge long-term care home in Prince George. Twelve of the 48 residents who have tested positive in that outbreak have now died. A dozen staff have also tested positive.