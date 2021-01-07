Data shows high rates of new COVID-19 cases in Burns Lake, Nisga'a regions

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released new numbers on reported COVID-19 cases in Northwest B.C. from December 27th to January 2nd.



The Nisga'a and Burns Lake regions had the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in proportion to their population – 24 cases were reported in Nisga'a and 21 were reported in Burns Lake.



Terrace and Smithers also had moderately high rates of the virus. 29 cases were reported in Terrace, while 20 cases were reported in Smithers.



Five cases were reported in Prince Rupert, four in Kitimat, three in the Upper Skeena region and five in the Nechako area.



One case of COVID-19 was reported in Haida Gwaii. This is the first case reported in the region since August.



The BC Centre of Disease Control also notes that these numbers only reflect cases that have been reported and that there could still be individuals who unknowingly have the virus.