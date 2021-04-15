Dease Lake Airport to receive $11 million in upgrades

The Dease Lake Airport is about to receive an $11 million upgrade.



The provincial government is contributing $9 million through its Stronger BC program to support improvements such as runway repaving, lighting improvements, and safety upgrades that can enable medevac services



The rest of the funding will also come from the Kitimat-Stikine Regional District and several companies operating in Tahltan territory.



In a press release, Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said the upgrades will not only enhance emergency services but also lead to better access for mineral exploration and the mining sector.



Additionally, Iskut Band Council chief Marie Quock said she was happy that the upgrades will now allow for 24-hour landings and takeoffs, thereby providing Tahltans with medevac services. She noted that access to timely medical transportation has been a long-standing concern for Tahltan communities.



Photo source: deaselake.ca