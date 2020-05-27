Dr Bonnie Henry given Gitxsan name in school ceremony

BC's Chief Public Health officer has been given a Gitxsan name.



In a ceremony conducted via Zoom video conferencing last Friday from Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School in Hazelton, Doctor Bonnie Henry was given an honourary name by the school -- and she was asked about it by a reporter at Tuesday's COVID-19 update.



"I am so honoured and yes, I was bestowed a name, I was adopted by the Gitxsan Nation, we had a lovely ceremony by Zoom on Friday, and I will try and pronounce my name -- Gyatsit sa ap dii’m -- which is one who is calm among us, so I was very honoured and flattered to receive this name and I absolutely will come and visit and I've committed to doing that as soon as we are able to and I'm invited in when the nation feels it's safe for that to happen."







Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson called that name a pretty apt description of her.



The Gitxsan Chiefs later clarified that Henry was not formally adopted by the Gitxsan and that Friday's ceremony was a school event.

