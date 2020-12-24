Dr. Henry has ordered a phased-in resumption of activities for industrial work camps

Industrial projects in northern BC will have to take a slower approach to ramp up again after the holidays.



Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has issued an order to slow the influx of workers back to industrial work camps in the region to protect workers and local communities from COVID-19.



Henry says she has ordered a phased-in, slower resumption of activities at industrial work camps in January.



The LNG Canada project site at Kitimat and two lodges where Coastal GasLink workers are staying have seen outbreaks of COVID-19 recently.



As of yesterday, Northern Health says there have been 33 laboratory-confirmed cases at 7 Mile Lodge in the Burns Lake area and Little Rock Lake Lodge in the Nechako area.



Eighteen of those cases remain active with most of the workers self-isolating in their home communities and a small number self-isolating at either Lodge.