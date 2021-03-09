Dust advisory issued for Burns Lake, Smithers

​Northern Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy have issued a dust advisory for Burns Lake and Smithers.



A press release says that high concentrations of coarse particular matter have been detected in these areas, and that levels will likely be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.



Exposure is listed as a concern for individuals with chronic medical conditions such as asthma or heart disease, people with respiratory infections, pregnant women, infants and older adults.



Avoiding roads with heavy traffic as well as areas with wood smoke is recommended in order to reduce your personal health risks.



The advisory is in effect until further notice.