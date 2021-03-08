Ed Harrison has officially won a seat as a school trustee

Ed Harrison has officially been declared the winner of Coast Mountains School District's by-election to fill a vacant Terrace seat.



Harrison garnered 159 votes, surpassing six other people who wanted to the position that was vacated when Art Erasmus moved out of the area late last year.



In second was Dave Crawley with 74 votes, followed by Roger Leclerc with 64, Peter Lambright with 45, Kate Spangl with 44, Diana Penner with 29 and Lynn Parker with 21 votes.



Harrison, a retired teacher at Caledonia Secondary and at UNBC's Terrace Campus, will be sworn in next month to complete the remainder of the term leading up to next fall's scheduled school district elections.