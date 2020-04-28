Education Minister not ready to re-open BC Schools yet

While some Canadian students will be heading back to classrooms in as soon as two weeks, BC's education minister isn't ready to provide a timeline for when that might happen in this province.



Rob Fleming was joined by BC School Trustees Association president Stephanie Higginson for a briefing in Victoria this afternoon, where they gave an overview on how teaching has continued while most students have stayed home.







Fleming said there are "several thousand" children of essential workers are attending school in person, but the vast majority of BC students are learning at home, through online programs and other more traditional methods.

Fleming acknowledged this can cause inequities, especially in remote communities here in the north and other parts of BC, where internet access can be limited.



But both he and Higginson said they're not worried at this point that those students are falling too far behind.

"There are some kids and families who live in very very remote locations in BC who are being served by a paper-based or flash-drive type delivery of learning materials and they use the phone to connect with their teachers, so I mentioned earlier that there's a lot of very useful learning going on that doesn't involve particularly sophisticated technology but we do want to expand video-conferencing opportunities and other online resources and aps that teachers can use," said Fleming.



"What we also have in BC is the best teaching professionals in the world, who will respond to the needs of the students when they are able to see the students in front of them; every year in September, teachers evaluate and assess the students for where they're at and they design their learning according to where they're at and I think what we are doing at the local level is starting to plan for some type of professional develpment that will allow teachers to adjust their teaching so they can meet the needs of the students who come to them in September, perhaps having had a long gap in their instruction," added Higginson



Fleming says a number of scenarios are being considered for what would be a controlled and measured return to classrooms in a safe way, and says he wants to learn from other provinces and countries like New Zealand before starting to reopen schools.