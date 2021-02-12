Eight COVID-19 school exposures reported in Northwest B.C. today

Eight potential school exposures for COVID-19 were reported in Northwest B.C today.



In Terrace, exposures were reported at Suwilaawks Community School, Thornhill Primary School, Cassie Hall Elementary School, Thornhill Elementary School, Skeena Middle School, and Caledonia Secondary School.



Northern Health also reported an exposure at Charles Hays Secondary School in Prince Rupert as well as at Bear Valley School in Stewart.



All of these exposures took places on various dates between February 1st and 8th.

---------

Charles Hays Secondary School, Prince Rupert: February 8.



Suwilaawks Community School, Terrace: February 2-4.



Thornhill Primary School, Terrace: February 1-3.



Cassie Hall Elementary School, Terrace: February 5.



Thornhill Elementary School, Terrace: February 2-3.



Skeena Middle School, Terrace: February 2-4.



Bear Valley School, Setwart: February 8.



Caledonia Secondary School, Terrace: February 3-4.

