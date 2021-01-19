Eviction leaves Prince Rupert family struggling to find housing

Katrina Thompson Godfrey grew up in Prince Rupert, but after living on Vancouver Island for a few years she moved back to the city with her husband and three children in 2019 to take care of her father-in-law after he had a stroke.



Eight months later, her landlord told her the three-bedroom unit they rented was going up for sale. Katrina began looking for a new place right away, but two months later she was told her unit had sold and that she had to leave the apartment within just over two months.



Her eviction date is January 31st, and she still hasn’t found a new place to live. The stress is beginning to mount.



“I can barely stand the day. I just want to crawl in my bed and just sleep. It’s stressful, especially when your kids are like, 'where are we moving, mom?' and I’m like, 'I don’t know.'"



Katrina’s situation is not unique – Prince Rupert’s low vacancy rate has made it difficult for renters to find an affordable place to live, and evictions have become much more common in recent years.



However, Katrina and her family face more obstacles than others. Their income isn’t high and they need enough bedrooms for all of their family members. She also says the pandemic and anti-Indigenous racism from some landlords make it difficult to search for a place as well.



“I just try and go day by day. I keep a lot of it inside, I can’t show my kids that I’m stressed. I talk to my friends about it, I vent -- that’s as much as I can do. I’ve had moments where I just break down and cry, but it’s life right now. I just have to keep going”



“Nothing’s available,” said Paul Legace, a legal advocate with the Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre. “Nothing’s affordable, but even if you can afford it, it’s not available.”



Legace says Prince Rupert’s low vacancy rate, lack of affordable housing units and growing frequency of evictions could push people out of the city.



“It’s our lower middle class folks that keep the community running. So if you’re not going to have places for these folks, how does that work?”



For now, Katrina and her family will keep searching for a place to live with the limited options they have.