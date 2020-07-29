Fairview Container Terminal moves on to phase twi of expansion

The Fairview Container Terminal has received all major regulatory approvals to proceed with the next phase of expansion.

This news comes the Chamber of Shipping news release earlier this week.

The phase 2B will increase the throughput of DP World's Prince Rupert facility from the current 1.35-million TEUs annually to 1.6-million by 2022, and 1.8 million by the following year.

The projects include an expanded container yard, additional on-dock rail capacity, and the purchase of an eighth gantry crane.

The five kilometre roadway will also eliminate container truck traffic through Prince Rupert.

The project is expected to be completed late next year or early 2022.

