Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor now 20% complete

Construction of a five-kilometre road to connect Prince Rupert's Fairview Container Terminal with Ridley Island is now 20 % complete.

The Port Authority says the $115-million project will cut down on truck traffic through the city of Prince Rupert, improving vehicle and pedestrial safety, easing traffic congestion in the city and reducing wear and tear on provincial and municipal road infrastructure.

It will also reduce the haul distance from Ridley to Fairview from 20 kms to just five.



In a news release, the Port Authority says the mostly-local construction crews have been on-site since last May, when early work began with clearing and grubbing the quarry sites on South Kaien.

The plan is to have the project completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Construction work has been contracted to the Coast Tsimshian Northern Contractors Alliance, which the port says ensures local employment opportunities.





[PHOTO: Prince Rupert Port Authority / Facebook]



=== PRPA NEWS RELEASE ===



CONSTRUCTION OF THE FAIRVIEW-RIDLEY CONNECTOR

CORRIDOR REACHES PROJECT MILESTONE

PRINCE RUPERT, BRITISH COLUMBIA – The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) provided

an update today that the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor project is now 20 percent

complete.

The primarily local construction crews have been on-site since May 2019, when early work

began with clearing and grubbing of the quarry sites on South Kaien. Through the fall and winter,

much of the work involved blasting and rock processing in advance of marine and land infills,

which commenced mid-March.

The 5-kilometer road between DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal and Ridley Island will

eliminate container truck traffic through the community of Prince Rupert by a direct Port

Authority owned road, as well as providing a platform for two new rail sidings.

The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor will facilitate a rerouting of container trucks from local

transload and customs facilities directly to Fairview Container Terminal. Due to an increase in

local export transload operations, the number of trucks transiting Highway 16 through downtown

Prince Rupert has grown on average from 50 to 200 trucks per day.

When complete, the Connector Corridor will reduce the haul distance from Ridley Island to

Fairview Terminal from 20 kilometers down to 5 kilometers. By eliminating downtown container

truck traffic, the project will achieve improved vehicle and pedestrian safety, ease traffic

congestion, reduce wear on provincial and municipal road infrastructure, and drastically

reduce greenhouse gas and local air emissions through the more efficient routing.

Additional rail capacity will be developed in the Corridor as intermodal volumes require it,

ensuring DP World’s Fairview Terminal and other terminals in the inner harbour have sufficient

rail capacity to support their current and expanded operations.

The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is an integral development in the Port of Prince

Rupert ecosystem as it improves existing container terminal truck and rail operations. It will

also support new logistics infrastructure announced in 2019 such as the Ridley Island Export

Logistics Platform and the Metlakatla Import Logistics Park, as well as any future intermodal

terminal development.

The $115 million Connector Corridor project received an investment of $15 million from the

Asia-Pacific Gateway Initiative in late 2018. It is expected to be complete in Q2 2021.

Construction work has been contracted to a local First Nations joint venture, the Coast

Tsimshian Northern Contractors Alliance, ensuring local construction employment

opportunities in the region.

Advancing projects to ensure the Port of Prince Rupert is prepared for the future is important.

Construction of the Connector Corridor has been able to continue with strong health protocols

implemented by the Coast Tsimshian Northern Constructors Alliance. The health and well-being

of gateway workers, local residents, and Canadians is top priority and PRPA continues to work

diligently to maintain safe operations at the Port of Prince Rupert during COVID-19.

—30—

ABOUT THE PRINCE RUPERT PORT AUTHORITY

The Prince Rupert Port Authority manages the Port of Prince Rupert, Canada's northernmost

trade gateway on the west coast. The Port of Prince Rupert anchors one of the fastest and most

reliable supply chains between North America and Asia, providing vital infrastructure to support

shippers and industries as they move their goods and resources to market. The port handles

approximately $50 billion in trade value per year and supports an estimated 3600 direct supply-

chain jobs in northern BC, $481 million in annual wages, and $125.5 million in annual

government revenue. In 2019, a record 29.9 million tonnes of cargo moved through the Port of

Prince Rupert.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Monika Cote

Manager, Corporate Communications

Prince Rupert Port Authority

250-627-2550

mcote@rupertport.com