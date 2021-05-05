Federal transportation committee plans to hold hearings on rail safety

The federal government's transportation committee is planning to hold hearings on the issue of rail safety.



This development comes after ongoing pressure from Skeena Bulkley-Valley MP and NDP transportation critic Taylor Bachrach, who has previously expressed concerns about growing rail traffic carrying dangerous goods throughout the Northwest.



“I’ve heard from residents and community leaders who are concerned about our preparedness in the Northwest," he said in a press release.



"The railroad is an important economic driver for our region, but people want to know everything possible is being done to ensure safety. With the volume of dangerous goods like propane and diesel increasing, this is a pressing issue for a lot of folks."



The hearings will begin in the coming weeks, and Bachrach says he's optimistic that the work will force the government to improve safety standards.



The announcement of the hearings was welcome news to Gerry Thiessen, the board chair of the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District.



Thiessen, who's also the Mayor of Vanderhoof, says that he wants to see more transparency about what dangerous goods are being transported along the railroad, and he wants to ensure that emergency services volunteers can work in an environment that's as safe as possible.



"It's important that each time a train comes through our community, we as a community know exactly what's on that train and we're not left guessing," he said.



"And should there be an accident that happens in our community, [it's important that] we can very quickly and easily identify what is on the train and what areas of concern we need to be concerned about as a community, and that we do not put our volunteers in jeopardry."



Bachrach also said that he will be pushing for voices from Northwest B.C. to be included in the hearings.