Ferry Island Municipal Campground is preparing to open

Specified provincial parks are being re-opened as part of the B.C. government's phased plan to re-engage services and facilities gradually. People will be allowed to enjoy park frontage, backcountry trails, beaches, picnic areas, and boat launches for day use at identified locations. In Terrace, the city has decided to allow camping, for locals only, at the Ferry Island Municipal Campground starting May 19th after the May long weekend. Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc said that when the provincial government decided to close the campgrounds, they had several reservations booked for Ferry Island.

"We want to be consistent with what the province is mostly doing, and we recognize being in the north. We have a different way of physically distancing, and that people are getting cabin fever, and camping is certainly a way of life up here for people. We are going to follow until May 31st. We are just watching what numbers are happening and what's happening locally."

Terrace RCMP Inspector Jayson Lucash said they have a current plan to monitor parks to ensure the safety of residents.

"May long weekend, we have an operational plan in place. There will be members working on overtime to address issues and making patrols in the forestry sites, problem areas, historical problem areas. Moving forward, it's going to depend. We have a general plan in place."

But with the re-established ability to camp, rules regarding social distancing will remain along with other requirements you must abide by.

"The washrooms will be closed; the showers will be closed, no tenting. That means you have to have a self-contained unit. You have to be able to provide your own washroom facilities and your own water. We are asking people to continue to follow the provincial health orders of that physical distancing. If you have a campsite, that is your personal family; it's your bubble still keeping the numbers down to six, we don't want your next-door neighbours coming over to your campsite and having a large group of people because that will wreck it for everybody else."

The current plan is to re-open most provincial campgrounds and backcountry camping on June 1st, but before you go out to enjoy the great outdoors, be sure to visit the websites of the B.C. government and your municipality, to learn more about the rules and regulations they have put in place.