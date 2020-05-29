Ferry Island Municipal Campground will be open to all B-C residents

Beginning next Monday Terrace's Ferry Island Municipal Campground will be open to all BC residents. The campground has been open since May 19th but was restricted to Terrace-area residents only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City is aligning with the provincial park strategy for campgrounds. Ferry Island will be available to anyone living in BC as of June 1st.

The City says it would love to allow all guests to visit, but is taking a staggered approach to opening the campground in hopes of minimizing non-essential travel. Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc says with this ability to camp comes with some rules and restrictions you must follow.

"We will have the washrooms open. The showers won't be. Previously we said no tenting, but tents are also welcome. We want either one tent or recreation vehicle per site. We ask that people continue to follow the provincial health officers' guidelines about your inner bubble and sort of your outer bubble. Your outer bubble can be anywhere from 2 to 6 people, and of course, your inner bubble is your family members that you have with you and continuing to wash your hands and doing the physical distancing, of course."

Leclerc also outlined other precautions, including the booking requirements as well as the registration and payment procedures upon arrival.

"You need to register, of course, before you can go to your campsite. They will have a debit machine and cash only, and they will, of course, clean the debit machine between uses, and they will continue to clean the washrooms, the water taps around the park, the garbage cans, the contact areas people will be using."

The City of Terrace also announced it's re-opening of City Hall and the Public Works Development Services building to the public on June 1st. The Sportsplex and the Terrace and District Aquatic Centre will remain closed until it's determined they can be opened safely, cost-effectively, and in line with all regulations.