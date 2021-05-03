Final candidates list released for 2021 Haisla Nation council election

The final list of candidates has been announced for the 2021 Haisla Nation council election.



Crystal Smith is seeking re-election as chief councillor, while Paula Smith and Jeffrey Sherstsabetoff are also running for the position.



In the race for council, nine people are running for five out of ten seats. Current Haisla Nation councillors Brenda Duncan and Taylor Cross are also seeking re-election.



The election will take place on June 7th, and winners will be elected to four-year terms.



Candidates for Chief Councillor in 2021 Haisla Nation election:

Crystal D. Smith

Paula M. Smith

Jeffery P. Sherstabetoff

Candidates for Councillor in 2021 Haisla Nation election: