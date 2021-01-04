First baby born in Northwest B.C. in 2021 is born at Hazelton hospital

Northern Health has revealed the first baby born in Northwest B.C. this year.

The baby is a boy who was born at 2:18 p.m. on January 1st at the Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton to parents Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh.

In a press release, the baby's midwife Hana Lang said that the baby's mother is Gitxsan and that she considered it important that her child be born on Gitxsan territory.

Lang added that both of the baby's parents were born at Wrinch Memorial Hospital as well.

Northern Health also announced that the first baby born in the Northern Health region was a boy who was born in Prince George at 2:11 a.m. on January 1st.