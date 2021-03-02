Five overdose deaths reported in Northwest BC last January

The BC Coroners Service has released regional data on overdose deaths in the first month of 2021, and they show some alarming results for Northwest BC.



Five people died from a suspected overdose last January in the Northwest -- a substantial increase from the same month last year, when just one overdose death was reported.



There were a total of 18 overdose deaths in Northwest BC in 2020, and the amount of overdose deaths in the region never exceeded three per month.



The BC Coroners Service says Northwest BC had the second-highest rates of overdose deaths in the province last January, while Northeast BC had the highest.



It was the deadliest January yet in BC's long-running overdose crisis, with the province reporting a new monthly high of 165 overdose deaths. 17 of those deaths occurred in the Northern Health Region.