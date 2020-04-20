Former CFTK general manager Brian Langston passes away

Bell Media is mourning the passing of former BC North General Manager Brian Langston.





Langston began his radio career in Quesnel, Vancouver and Red Deer, Alberta, in the 1970's.

He became manager of EZ Rock and CJFW radio, as well as CFTK-TV in Terrace, in 2005 -- a position he held until 2015, when he and his wife Sue moved to Ontario, where he took over management of Heart-FM in Woodstock.

Last fall, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- and died Friday night.