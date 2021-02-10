Former Terrace city councillor Marylin Davies has died

A former Terrace city councillor is being remembered as flags at City Hall fly at half-mast. Marylin Davies passed away last Friday, according to a city posting online.



Davies served four terms on Terrace City Council, sat on the regional district board, regional hospital board and committees dealing with everything from economic development to crime prevention and diversity, and co-founded the Pacific Northwest Music Festival.



The city notes she also helped spearhead Tri-Party Agreements between Terrace and Kitselas and Kitsumkalum. Davies moved to Courtenay in 2014. Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc says she leaves behind a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.