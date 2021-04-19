Former Terrace councillor wins medal from Lieutenant Governor

Former Terrace city councillor Jessica McCallum-Miller has won a medal from B.C.'s Lieutenant Governor.



On her Facebook page, McCallum-Miller announced she had been awarded the Lieutenant Governor's Medal for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation. The medal is awarded to students at post-secondary institutions who have promoted diversity and inclusion, strengthened democracy through civic engagement or advancing human rights, or undertaken efforts to renew Canada's relationship with Indigenous peoples.



Nominees for the medal are chosen by the post-secondary schools they attend, and up to 25 students a year can receive the award. McCallum-Miller is a second-year diploma graduate of Coast Mountain College's Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art -- the school confirmed with CFTK that McCallum-Miller has won the award.



In her Facebook post, McCallum-Miller said she was humbled to be receiving the award.



"Being an advocate and working towards inclusivity and reconciliation is something I have been very passionate about," she wrote. "Although my resignation as an elected official was very difficult for me, I still have hope that more diverse and progressive voices will change this world."



McCallum-Miller was nominated for the award by Coast Mountain College First Nations Access Coordinator Jill Stephens. In her nomination letter, Stephens said McCallum-Miller has been an amazing role model for those in her class and her community.



“Miss McCallum-Miller must be recognized for the community building for being the youngest and ONLY Indigenous person to serve on the City of Terrace Council," she wrote.



McCallum-Miller became a voice for those marginalized in the community and lifted those that needed to be heard. McCallum-Miller had advocated for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) totem pole that was proposed to the City of Terrace as the municipal grounds intersect with Highway 16, also known as the 'Highway of Tears.'"



McCallum Miller will receive the medal at Coast Mountain College's June 2021 Convocation ceremony.



Photo source: Jessica McCallum-Miller - Indigenous Advocate (Facebook)