Foundry Centres to expand youth services to Burns Lake and other communities

The BC government is expanding its Foundry program to Burns Lake and seven other locations, to offer youth and families mental health and substance use services closer to home.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says Foundry centres will now be located in 19 locations around BC.







[Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announces new Foundry Centres -- CTV News]

Darcy says each Foundry centre will offer walk-in access to counsellors, family supports, mental health, addictions and social services and primary care, and all at the same location. "No matter which centre you visit, whether you visit in person or virtually, youth and their families get a sense of community -- they get a sense of belonging; they can access services from qualified professionals and, very importantly, they can get the support they need directly from their peers," she explained.

"I am overjoyed that urban and rural and indigenous youth will now be served in so many regions across our province -- Foundry supports thousands of youth, age 12 to 24, by providing the health care, mental health and substance use youth services they need and deserve," she told a news conference Monday.

The Burns Lake Foundry Centre will be operated by Carrier Sekani Family Services.

Other new Foundry centres will be located in Comox Valley, Cranbrook, Langley, Squamish, Surrey, Port Hardy and Williams Lake.

A centre is also being developed in Terrace, to be operated by the Terrace and District Community Services Society.