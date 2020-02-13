Fraser hopeful meeting with Wet'suwet'en, Gitxsan may end rail blockade

A meeting is being arranged between federal and BC cabinet ministers and members of the Gitxsan and Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, which may end the blockade of CN Rail tracks through northern BC and elsewhere in the country.

Last Thursday, members of the Gitxsan Nation blocked off the CN tracks at New Hazelton, halting all rail traffic to and from the Port of Prince Rupert as well as Kitimat and Terrace.

BC Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser says Gitxksan Chief Norman Stephens has helped arrange a meeting with the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, and that the blockade should be coming to an end quickly.



"Hereditary Chief from the Gitxsan, Norman Stephens -- Spookw is his traditional name -- we've been in touch with him, he's offered to work with us and the Wet'suwet'en and has invited us to attend a meeting which, the discussion with Chief Stephen is that, with an agreement to this meeting, there will be a stand-down on the CN blockade so that's heartening, that's good to know," Fraser said.

Late this afternoon, Prime Minister Trudeau, in a letter to Chief Stephens, said the federal government will also send a member of his cabinet to the meeting -- with the PMO later confirming that representative will be Federal Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority says the rail blockade has caused a number of terminals to cease operation, and threatens the six thousand jobs that are involved in the transportation system across northern BC.