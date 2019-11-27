Gitanyow Fish Camp Burned Down

The RCMP are investigating the deliberate burning of a Gitanyow Wilp's fish camp on the Meziadin River last week.



Stewart RCMP say all the cabins and a walkway at the camp were burned to the ground early in the morning of November 17th. They say the fire was set around 1:00 am and a pickup truck was seen leaving the area.



A news release says the house group that operates the Lax an zok Fish Camp feeds hundreds of families with sockeye salmon dipnetted there every year. The Gitwangak Wilp School also uses the camp for cultural education trips.



Simogyet Wii Litsxw (Gregory Rush) says the people responsible for the fire have shown a lack of respect for the Gitanyow people and culture and they're asking for the public's help in bringing them to justice.



RCMP North District fire specialists are assisting officers from Stewart and Terrace with the investigation.



Gitanyow is also fundraising for a reward for information. And Gitanyow Lax Gibuu (Wolf Clan) is holding a feast this Sunday -- open to the public -- to raise spirits and money to rebuild the camp. It will start at 2:00 pm at the Gitanyow Community Hall.